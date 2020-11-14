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The Truth About Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Stefan Molyneux
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49 views • November 14, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3159/the-truth-about-star-wars-the-force-awakens
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“Star Wars” occupies an epic and unique place in the pantheon of youthful fantasies, and the recent reboot by JJ Abrams deepens and extends the glowing mayhem and radical anti-family message of the original series.

The original Star Wars emerged during a time of catastrophic family breakdown in the West – the divorce rate had risen 300% from the 1960s to the 1970s – leaving hundreds of millions of boys without fathers. Luke Skywalker’s multi-movie quest to find and save his father mirrors the search for masculinity which has obsessed and crippled entire generations of young men.

What is the Truth About Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

The Truth About Frozen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wCZPTSo1_U

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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