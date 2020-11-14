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The Truth About Star Wars: The Force Awakens
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49 views • November 14, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3159/the-truth-about-star-wars-the-force-awakens
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3159-the-truth-about-star-wars-the-force-awakens
“Star Wars” occupies an epic and unique place in the pantheon of youthful fantasies, and the recent reboot by JJ Abrams deepens and extends the glowing mayhem and radical anti-family message of the original series.
The original Star Wars emerged during a time of catastrophic family breakdown in the West – the divorce rate had risen 300% from the 1960s to the 1970s – leaving hundreds of millions of boys without fathers. Luke Skywalker’s multi-movie quest to find and save his father mirrors the search for masculinity which has obsessed and crippled entire generations of young men.
What is the Truth About Star Wars: The Force Awakens?
The Truth About Frozen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wCZPTSo1_U
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3159-the-truth-about-star-wars-the-force-awakens
“Star Wars” occupies an epic and unique place in the pantheon of youthful fantasies, and the recent reboot by JJ Abrams deepens and extends the glowing mayhem and radical anti-family message of the original series.
The original Star Wars emerged during a time of catastrophic family breakdown in the West – the divorce rate had risen 300% from the 1960s to the 1970s – leaving hundreds of millions of boys without fathers. Luke Skywalker’s multi-movie quest to find and save his father mirrors the search for masculinity which has obsessed and crippled entire generations of young men.
What is the Truth About Star Wars: The Force Awakens?
The Truth About Frozen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wCZPTSo1_U
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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