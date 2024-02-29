Breaking news and analysis on day 145 of Gaza's Al-Aqsa Flood The Electronic Intifada Podcast (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/ykklx8iLo_0?si=X2_DGiQYAnJR5rux

The Electronic Intifada Podcast

00:00 Introduction

00:44 Our contributor Abubaker Abed joins us live from the Gaza Strip

21:17 John Mearsheimer, one of the world's most influential political scientists, discusses the Israel lobby

1:09:54 Nora Barrows-Friedman covers the latest news highlights

01:23:48 Ali Abunimah gives an update about the latest fallout from The New York Times fraudulent reporting on "mass rapes"

01:40:39 Jon Elmer provides military analysis of the latest developments on the ground

02:12:49 Concluding remarks





YOUR GIFT SUPPORTS THE ELECTRONIC INTIFADA'S INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ON PALESTINE:

• Donate by credit card or PayPal via Network for Good: https://bit.ly/GivetoEI

• Donate by credit card, ApplePay or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful





Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.





𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚





Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/electronicintifada

Twitter: https://twitter.com/intifada

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/intifada

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7g2IMlNS5SFPmj86cfXg4V

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-electronic-intifada-podcast/id972399937





#TheElectronicIntifada #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast



