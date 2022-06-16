Columbia Luciferus the Light Bearer and the Devils Route to World Dominion!

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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[14.06.2022] In this episode we will dissect the mass shooting that occurred at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, Maryland which killed 3 and injured 1.To watch the FULL video and gain access to all the other videos as well, purchase your subscription to:

www.Apokalypsis321.com

If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:

https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.





Beat Credit: APII





3,108 Views jun 14, 2022

KijaniAmariAK

46.4K subscribers

https://youtu.be/N3cO-jKmeYk

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