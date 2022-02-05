X22 REPORT Ep. 2694b - No Escape, No Deals, Clock Activated, Panic Mode

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No Escape, No Deals, Clock Activated, Panic Mode
The [DS] narrative for the pandemic, Ukraine and everything else is falling apart. As big tech continues to ban people Trump is welcoming them onto Truth Social. The battle is here, the storm is here, buckle up, clock activated. The [DS] is now in panic mode, they know the people have turned on them, they don't have the narrative, they are failing. The great offensive is now in motion, there will be no deals, no escape only justice.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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