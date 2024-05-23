Russian forces kills 72 Ukrainian soldiers on close combat in trench Bakhmut

Footage shows several soldiers in the trenches, with Ukrainian and Russian flags identifying each side, as they approach each other. Ukraine soldiers reportedly surrendered to the Russian troops.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.