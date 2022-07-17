Midnight Ride: The Incantation: The Church is Under a Spell

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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico
Incantations and curses at the highest levels don't often look as they are portrayed in Hollywood and witches' festivals; they are much more sinister and designed to enchant, bewitch, and curse the entire world. The mainstream church has been spellbound by a curse that started nearly 200 years ago. Join us tonight as we discuss the history, psychology, and Biblical evidence for this curse and how to defeat it.
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