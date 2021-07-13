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Corporate Surveillance System Is Holy Grail Of Control For World Government
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150 views • July 13, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the surveillance apparatus put into place through corporations and their consumer products have habituated humans to complete dependency and created an endless stream of data as we are all digitally spied on in real time.
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