WHY ARE THE "GOOD GUYS" LYING TO US ABOUT WHATS IN THE XXXINE MICROSCOPY?

So any researcher would know that something that's supposed to be in cryogenic at like -180 degrees wouldn't be the same at all at room temp. They'd KNOW (we wouldn't but THEY would as professionals in this arena) that the number 1 control issue in looking at what is in the vial would be, since it came from cryo, the golding temp. They're finding pieces of graphene in em and all this trash and pretending the whole thing is just trash and dirty/sloppy. No. That's not what's up. It's becuz under room temp, nanotechnology made of carbon dissolves in a basic solution. It basically would disintegrate at room temp and be impossible to look at in its true representation. What aren't they saying that? What are rhey pretending that this is just what's in it, how it is... w pieces of graphene all over the place indicating that whatever it was, we re not seeing it. That looking at these vials gets us no closer to knowing what's in em unless we re looking at em in cryo. In normal.temps, nano tubes and globules can break down. And since we re seeing braphene trash, it's obvious that's what's happening. It's funny too. They show us the vials in their pockets or just sitting out... is that their way of telling us the report is BS? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]