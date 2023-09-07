The Nature of Jesus Christ
12 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
--If "no man has seen the Father," to whom did Moses and the Patriarchs and the prophets see?
--The nature and character of Jesus Christ (from the Gospel of Saint Luke).
Keywords
godchristjesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos