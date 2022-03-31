THE PIVOT BACK TO COVID!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Covid's back! The Biden Administration staged a high profile press availability for the President to get another covid shot and to announce a new government website devoted to getting Americans shots, masks and tests. Late in the game? No! The FDA is expected to announce yet ANOTHER covid booster will be available this fall. Also today, Biden fights "Putin's price hike" by emptying out America's strategic petroleum reserve.