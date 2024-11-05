UFOs are "on BreakAways"

There are many groups over the decades that have broken-free of the One World Corporatocracy & Mark-of-the-BEAST that is strangling the Earth. These have become truly sovereign. But to accomplish this they have had to go 'secret' so as not to be attacked by the mercenary military Forces, POLICE State, & western Central debt/slaving Bankster=money changers. ..Along with THEIR patenting CLAIM process.

Yahshua, in his one violent act recorded in the Bible, did not throw the merchants out of the Temple, like in the movie "Jesus Christ Super Star." He threw out the Money Changers=money senders=money transferees 'on' the Temple!

Unless we want the hassle of trading one-to-one [which limits a civilization], ANY 3rd party service provider must always be kept in check. After all, That is why we are in the MESS we are in today! ..Enough of our forefathers didn't demand questions be answered late in the American Civil War!

The way I see it: All Civilizations have eventually collapsed because they did not keep 3rd Party service providers, including the Churches-religion, in check! ..That did not include keeping Kings in check, as they were supposedly to be blood descendants=followers of Yahshua, except in America... That is what the American Revolutionary War was all about===We made a Declaration that we all were kings when we owned land---the land law. (Originally, in this Nation, only land owners could vote [as they were the only ones who had a "stake"/marker=claim in it {My great great Aunt could vote, not as a woman, but as a landowner!}... but that was overruled & it has been DOWN HILL ever since.) ... And this is why people-Nationals from all over the Earth have looked up to Americans until yesterday... But we sovereign Americans have pointed out and given NOTICE that we are no longer under Corporate/US Citizen,Inc. Rule/Code/Statues jurisdiction {this is why all Judges/POLICE/military=National Guard are supposed to prove jurisdiction FIRST, which THEY did not do with myself in December 2022-Janurary 2023 https://www.bitchute.com/video/4hpkYEVFY0qt } or ANY King or Pope [or Judge] who claims to be a 3rd Party controller between Creator & I Am.

http://annavonreitz.com/devastatingreport.pdf

https://rumble.com/v5jy0wt-its-go-time-the-scotus-brunson-case-loy-brunson.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp : - "They are OUT of Office!"The fact that the Elite owned media gives a constant 24-7 diatribe of reporting of the corporate run for Presidency indicates to the intelligent among us that it is nothing but a scam to get voters to pledge themselves & property to the western Central debt-Banksters!

Never forget, what William J. Casey, CIA Director told us, basically: "..When everything the American public believes is the opposite, we win."https://rumble.com/v5llcvx--the-wacky-woo-show-with-jc-and-guests-nov-3.html?start=3717