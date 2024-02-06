January 6th, 2021 - A True Timeline Of The Washington DC Events And Certification Of The Fake Election

This documentary shows an accurate timeline of the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol building with the riots outside of the capitol and the instigators that brought these events forth to bring blame onto the people, the supporters of President Donald Trump, also known as the MAGA supporters.

This was all about election fraud on a very wide scale, a national scale of corruption with our elections having been turned into selections which are selections by a relatively small group of powerful corrupt people to install their own selected people who will do their bidding and obey what the globalists want which is the destruction and ending of the united States of America and its people, the American people.

Communism and Nazism has infiltrated our country over a long period of time, decades of time and now we are all seeing the results in our modern times of the destruction of our country and it is because of traitors and treasonists that fail to uphold and follow the U.S. constitution and it's on purpose as it is a major part of their plan to betray America and its people and they have succeeded thus far until "We The People" will take a stand and take control of our own country and remove the traitors and treasonists from our federal, state and local governments and to restore government with "We The People" that will faithfully follow and uphold the U.S. Constitution and take to heart their oath of office and be a true and faithful servant of "We The People".

You can share this video documentary by using the short link below.

Video link ---> https://bit.ly/j6-timeline





