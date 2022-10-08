Mid virtue

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social mediahttps://gab.com/realanon1556
https://t.me/anon1556
https://truthsocial.com/@anon1556
places to find my content
https://bittube.tv/profile/anon1556
https://ugetube.com/@anon1556
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anon1556
https://2ubii.com/@anon1566
https://rumble.com/c/c-688867
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qRXQlIVCyOTT/
https://tv.gab.com/channel/vanjohnson
https://newtube.app/user/anon1556
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgMlutJGbMVj3P7yVU131yQ
Paypal
https://paypal.me/vanjohnson1620?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US
zoomernation and other livestreams
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgMlutJGbMVj3P7yVU131yQ
tiktok for some extra content
https://www.tiktok.com/@cozyclips33
stream archive
https://odysee.com/@zoomernation:f
blog
https://zoomernationnews.blogspot.com/
crypto
Bitcoin (BTC): bc1q3psqnumwjgazk0yay5y0kv8tvsvre6drsa08qh
Ethereum (ETH): 0x199Cd6162A9bc94978DEe51450a950D9113C633f
Litecoin (LTC): Lh4JjRyfY8EW1R1L5WZtNCM2K1b3hsDZiU
Monero (XMR): 42xpfrffFMH8q4RLNErDWfPBBpDHYYNWAMo4akhusMwAioECWfd4abG1yM3sAy4CbPWGgjXdheR4TC3CtiLymLBG5HWjCrs