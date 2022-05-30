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Senator Malcolm Roberts exposes COVID measures and climate mismanagement MUST SEE! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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338 views • May 30, 2022
Malcolm Roberts - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/MalcolmRobertsOneNation/videos?view=0&;sort=dd&flow=grid
Malcolm Roberts - Senator for Queensland
https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/
Australian One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts posts vaccine certificate that he's fully circumcised | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10131071/Australian-One-Nation-senator-Malcolm-Roberts-posts-vaccine-certificate-hes-fully-circumcised.html?fr=operanews
https://www.youtube.com/c/MalcolmRobertsOneNation/videos?view=0&;sort=dd&flow=grid
Malcolm Roberts - Senator for Queensland
https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/
Australian One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts posts vaccine certificate that he's fully circumcised | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10131071/Australian-One-Nation-senator-Malcolm-Roberts-posts-vaccine-certificate-hes-fully-circumcised.html?fr=operanews
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