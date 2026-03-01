© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Open-Minded Discussion with Kevin Hawke & The Trap of Endless Thinking (MYT 005)
2 views • 2 days ago
The Trap of Endless Thinking: Conspiracies, Identity, and the Search for Certainty
What if the real conspiracy isn’t who’s behind the curtain — but our addiction to trying to figure it all out?
In this open-ended conversation, we explore how algorithms hijack attention, how conspiracy thinking can become a spiritual hamster wheel, and why certainty itself may be the thing keeping us stuck.
From red-pill rage to nihilism to surrender, we examine identity, presence, and the subtle difference between using a map of reality versus becoming trapped inside it. We explore:
- Why conspiracy thinking never seems to satisfy
- How identity becomes a psychological trap
- Why certainty was trained into us
- And what happens when you stop trying to win the game entirely
This episode isn’t about giving answers — it’s about noticing what happens when you stop chasing them.
🎧 Watch & Share Episode 005 Show Notes, & Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-005-an-open-minded-discussion-with-kevin-hawke
🎧 Watch & Share Episode 005 Show Notes, & Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-005-an-open-minded-discussion-with-kevin-hawke
