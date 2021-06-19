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Canadian MP Reveals Hospitals Are Filled With Already Vaccinated Patients
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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190 views • June 19, 2021
Jun 18, 2021

Bill Gates Is Evil

Independent MP Derek Sloan holds a news conference on Parliament Hill to raise concerns about the censorship of doctors and scientists as well as medical information related to vaccines. The Ontario MP has been critical of lockdowns that have been in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also sponsored a petition questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. He is joined by a trio of trio of doctors and scientists.

https://banned.video/watch?id=60ccf995c9de0e16ffb512c9

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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