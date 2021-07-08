Buddha Matrix 2021 (revised original comp back in 2005 on my permanently deleted YouTube Channel)

'The Matrix 4' is coming out this year in 2021.

Are you ready to be unplugged? Take the Red or Blue Pilled Matrix. This is a revised version of my original 2005 upload on YouTube which had thousands of views. I deleted that account over 3 years ago. The ‘Little Buddha’ & all the 3 ‘Matrix’ films Directors allowed me to not get any copyright strikes on YouTube. Many of my other free content always had issues and it limited my creativity which was to teach on certain spiritually sensitive topics.

The 2005 video always needed a revamp from its 9 minute version that was 740x480 TV scale and this is the result.



I did make a 2020 version but is the 2021 newer version and slightly longer.

I’ve seen the green lines all over my place but no text coding as such. Just outlines of glowing green like the Matrix movies and that my friends was strange to see everything outlined in that glowing green color. Why was I shown this many years ago?!



If you watch closely you will see the Great Evil that controls our Matrix Hologram in this compilation.

Listen and watch closely especially near the end.

Enjoy.



Film Credits:

Little Buddha (1993)

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

Actor: Buddha / Siddhartha - Keanu Reeves



The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Actor: Nero - Keanu Reeves

Directors:

Lana Wachowski (as The Wachowski Brothers), Lilly Wachowski (as The Wachowski Brothers)



The Matrix 4 is coming out in 2021



Music:

Kashmir - Led Zeppelin

Album: Physical Graffiti (1975)



All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.

Only Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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