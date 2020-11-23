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Jesus Actually Prophesies Cruel Israel Conspiracy 2/9
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68 views • November 23, 2020
REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE. Originally published 18 May 2020. Nearly 2,000 years ago, Jesus warned of the perilous times and events that would take place around the globe just before His return and the end of the world (age). Upon outlining these harrowing events, Jesus summarized His warning saying, "Learn this lesson from the fig tree..." Many theologians and Bible scholars believe Jesus was prophesying the rebirth of the nation/state of Israel, 14 May 1948. This is the second in a nine-part series. In this video, Scott specifically focuses in on the Opening Act of the Tribulation as Satan’s sycophants begin their attack on humanity with an unprecedented onslaught of deception to create the fear and intimidation needed to establish their beast system of which Jesus forewarned in His lesson of the fig tree. Through the chaos resulting from this action, Jesus’ enemies will divide and conquer the people, setting up their “New” (Satanic) World Order (Ordo ab Chao). Having Jesus’ warning will help us to brace for the storm (birth pains) of years of unprecedented suffering, pain, mayhem, hunger, plagues, and death that will precede His glorious return.
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Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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