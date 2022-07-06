Yes, it IS possible for Americans to unite. Here’s how

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 4, 2022 Each day it seems Americans become more and more divided along political party lines. But there IS still a way for Americans to unite. Riaz Patel, TV producer and founder of ‘ConnectEffect,’ tells Glenn it’s all about disregarding the ‘screen world’ and instead listening and learning from other humans’ first-hand experiences. It’s important to ‘reset humanity’ and fight the agenda being forced onto us all through our phones. Patel tells Glenn about his new project which does just that and about the amazing progress he’s witnessed thus far…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTP6IcrKOQI