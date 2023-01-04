Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophetic Messages for 2023: A Year Like No Other
123 views
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-messages-for-2023-a-year-like-no-other/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On the 27th of December 2022, I received a message, which I believed was a Message for 2023.

However, a few days later, The LORD started talking to me personally about what He wants to do in my life this year…. and I wanted to share it, so that it might help, or be of some benefit to others!"

Keywords
warrestorationmessage2023laterrain333peavecelestiabirth-pangseizabeth marie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket