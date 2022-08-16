Why You Shouldn’t Get a Medical Tattoo From a Doctor #shorts

Don’t get a medical tattoo from your doctor! ❌

Becky Barker, who specializes and has done a TED Talk on medical tattoos, explains why patients in need of medical tattoos should avoid getting the work done by doctors.

According to Becky, patients requiring medical tattoos post-surgery are BETTER OFF going to tattoo artists with years of experience who specialize in medical tattoos instead of letting medical professionals perform it. 👨‍⚕️

This is because medical professionals only have “a very, very short training” whereas tattoo artists like herself have done a full apprenticeship, have years of experience, and a better artistic flair to give patients an overall better experience and result. 💯

Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you agree with Becky!