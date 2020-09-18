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Most important video to watch so far - Glenn Beck has brilliantly presented the facts for everyone to hear!
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56 views • September 18, 2020
What are the hidden dynamics of this socialist takeover. War will break out at election time. Beck lays it all out for us to understand. Please, please watch.
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