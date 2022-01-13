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Military Purge: 18K Discharges? 1000+ Suicides 77 Covid Deaths - Ledger Report 1211
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102 views • January 13, 2022
The great political purge of the 21st century is in high gear targeting all Americans who say no to the Vax including patriots in the U.S. Military. But why? Why this political effort to steamroll the Constitutional rights of tens of millions of freedom-loving Americans? In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger reveals the answer as he speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Vliet, President & CEO of Truth for Health Foundation which is attempting to help these patriots in the military protect both their bodies and their God-given rights! Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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