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Lee Zeldin Stands up for the Unvaxed New Yorkers, Denounces COVID Vax Mandates in Any Shape or Form
"Everyone who has been fired should be offered their jobs back with back pay."
Read My Full Article: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/lee-zeldin-stands-up-for-the-unvaxed