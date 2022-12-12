Bill O’Reilly THIS Putin move was done to EMBARRASS Biden

Glenn Beck
Dec 11, 2022
In this clip, Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to break down Biden and Putin’s latest trade: The U.S. releasing from prison the dangerous war criminal, Viktor Bout, in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia earlier this year. Bill O’Reilly says he would’ve made the deal if in Biden’s same shoes, but that doesn’t change the fact that Putin held ALL the power during the negotiation, he says. Plus, Putin likely realized he had the chance to ‘embarrass’ Biden during it all…
