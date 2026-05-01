Now we're seeing an alternative to the US empire come into being, de-dollarization, & the whole world is splitting

America is broke - US economist

Gold has been the number 1 US commodity export for five months in succession, says US economist and former Wall Street analyst Prof. Michael Hudson.

💬 “America is being stripped of its gold and its core international economic power, just as it's being

stripped of its bombs and missiles and aircraft, and all the other elements of war,” he notes.

The Iran war has left America effectively broke, the analyst thinks.

This didn't occur in any of the past wars because other countries had no alternative, he says.

💬 “Now we're seeing an alternative to the US empire come into being, de-dollarization, and the whole world is splitting.”