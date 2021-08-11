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PT1 Aug 9th 2021 NYC - City Hall Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Mandates Protest Bill De Blasio Order
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150 views • August 11, 2021
PT1 Aug 9th 2021 NYC - City Hall Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Mandates Protest Bill De Blasio Order
Crowdsource the Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enhEK4t4es0&;t
https://www.facebook.com/crowdsourcethetruth2/videos/324269756051567
Ghost Town NYC – City Hall Vaccine Passport Protest
Streamed live on Aug 9, 2021
New Yorkers assemble outside City Hall to protest what may be an illegal mandate by NYC Mayor Warren Wilhelm Jr. aka Bill De Blasio.
Crowdsource the Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enhEK4t4es0&;t
https://www.facebook.com/crowdsourcethetruth2/videos/324269756051567
Ghost Town NYC – City Hall Vaccine Passport Protest
Streamed live on Aug 9, 2021
New Yorkers assemble outside City Hall to protest what may be an illegal mandate by NYC Mayor Warren Wilhelm Jr. aka Bill De Blasio.
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