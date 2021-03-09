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Preparing the Bride
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34 views • March 09, 2021
In this hour Yahweh is preparing the Bride for Yahshua's coming. He prepares us through fires and testing, that ultimately strengthen our faith, and cleanse our temples, making us more effective vessels for His abiding presence. As we encounter new levels of His presence and love, it causes us to desire more of Him, to walk in His ways - the way of wisdom.
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