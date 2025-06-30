The Rivers - Take A Little Longer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers
This is the vocal version of an instrumental track from our 1st demo and is set to the film The Hitch-Hiker (1953) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite. The vocals weren't recorded in time for the demo so I isolated them from a band practice tape. The sound quality isn't great but they were the only recording of the vocals I had so it was this or nothing.
The Hitchhiker Directed by Ida Lupino, Cinematography by John Alton:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hitch-Hiker
My other songs / videos are here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
Produced by Simon Tong
Music Video by Steven Broome