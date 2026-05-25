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NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: The Feast Of Pentecost-may 25 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Pentecost was not a religious accident, a mystical experience to be chased, or the "birthday party" of modern charismatic confusion. It was God’s exact appointed day on Israel’s prophetic calendar, the Feast of Harvest and Firstfruits, chosen by the LORD to display before the house of Israel that the Man they had crucified, Jesus of Nazareth, was now risen, ascended, exalted, and seated at the right hand of God. "And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place." Acts 2:1 (KJB) When the day of Pentecost was fully come, Heaven opened, the Holy Ghost came down, and the apostles were supernaturally authenticated before Jews gathered in Jerusalem from every nation under heaven. The rushing mighty wind, the cloven tongues like as of fire, and the miracle of known languages were not random signs for personal excitement, but divine credentials proving that Jesus Christ was both Lord and Christ. This was not repeatable revival theater; this was a once-in-history witness to Israel that their rejected Messiah was alive, glorified, and ready to deal with His covenant nation.Tonight, we show you the Old Testament Feast of Pentecost, and it's connection to the harvest of souls we see take place in Acts 2. Not only that, Pentecost has wild connections to the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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