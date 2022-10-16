Wilbur Ross: China Is a Bigger Threat to US Than Russia

https://gnews.org/articles/t53500477

Summary：10/11/2022 Former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: China is a bigger threat to the US than Russia. It is using WeChat, TikTok to collect data for evil purposes. The current inflation is not caused by import tariffs imposed on China goods but by tons of money pumped into the economy. The biggest threat to the American economy is a lack of vocational training.



