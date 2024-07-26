BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 25, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
11 views • 9 months ago

Episode 2342 - Was it really president Biden on video? -Navy seals fired for not taking covid vaccine for religious reasons win against Biden administration. -How much money is being given to roll out the mRNA Bird flu vaccine? -Does B12 levels affect the brain? -Billy Ray Cyrus refers to his daughter as what? -Does the shooter use a drone before the rally? -Is CoQ10 good for gum disease? -Are ultra-processed foods causing children health problems? -Was there life and war on Mars? -Will glyphosate herbicide companies get federal approval to pass a law making them exempt for lawsuits? -Were excess deaths during the pandemic was due to healthcare response?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
