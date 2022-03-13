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Johnny Vedmore: Is WEF a CIA-backed Creation with Goal of World Government?
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45 views • March 13, 2022
Johnny Vedmore discusses the CIA roots of the World Economic Forum which began at a Harvard "International Seminar". It's focus was to bring Europe and America into supranational union and was originally called the European Management Forum. He believes nuclear war planners like Herman Kahn concluded it would never come to Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) and instead, the threat of thermonuclear war was used to scare populations into advancing elite agendas. He discusses their plan of subverting democracy by training only a certain group in society as potential leaders. Schwab then made the pivot toward the Green Agenda thanks to the Club of Rome. He believes WEF is reaching its maximum level of expansion before its inevitable collapse because you cannot make everyone a globalist.
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Show Notes
Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb
Websites
Website https://johnnyvedmore.com
Fungi Monkey https://www.fungimonkey.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/JohnnyVedmore
Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com
About Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore is a completely independent investigative journalist and musician from Cardiff, Wales. His work aims to expose the powerful people who are overlooked by other journalists and bring new information to his readers. If you require help, or have a tip for Johnny, then get in touch via johnnyvedmore.com or by reaching out to [email protected]
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb
Websites
Website https://johnnyvedmore.com
Fungi Monkey https://www.fungimonkey.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/JohnnyVedmore
Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com
About Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore is a completely independent investigative journalist and musician from Cardiff, Wales. His work aims to expose the powerful people who are overlooked by other journalists and bring new information to his readers. If you require help, or have a tip for Johnny, then get in touch via johnnyvedmore.com or by reaching out to [email protected]
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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