The Rise of Neuropsychiatric Disorders After The Covid Vaccin
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
79 followers
168 views • 1 day ago

::::Note also: Unseen Evil Spirits who flow with the blood in your body are aslo Complicit with the creation of Neuropsychiatric Disorders.Something Sound and Vibration can Fix by Recitng Holy Scriptures like the Qur'an for Example with Intention towards your Creator. Raw milk cures Autism and TB , Pure honey is a Medication

Keywords
covid19vaccinsa lot of vaccinated people are more angry and have different personalities nowthe rise of neuropsychiatric disordersthe covid vaccin
