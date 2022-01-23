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Jenna Ellis Show EXCLUSIVE: Project Veritas' James O'Keefe on Pfizer's Vaccine Cover-Up
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92 views • January 23, 2022
https://omny.fm/shows/jenna-ellis-podcast/tjes-ep-16-10-7-21
Jenna is joined by James O'Keefe to discuss the Pfizer vaccine cover-up and project veritas, plus Eric Metaxas stops by to talk about his new book "Is Atheism Dead? " releasing October 19th.
>> http://projectveritas.com
>> http://Americanmuckraker.com
>> https://www.amazon.com/Atheism-Dead-Eric-Metaxas/dp/1684511739/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=is+atheism+dead+eric+metaxas&;qid=1642928898&sprefix=is+atheism+%2Caps%2C312&sr=8-1
>> Jenna Ellis: https://salempodcastnetwork.com/
Jenna is joined by James O'Keefe to discuss the Pfizer vaccine cover-up and project veritas, plus Eric Metaxas stops by to talk about his new book "Is Atheism Dead? " releasing October 19th.
>> http://projectveritas.com
>> http://Americanmuckraker.com
>> https://www.amazon.com/Atheism-Dead-Eric-Metaxas/dp/1684511739/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=is+atheism+dead+eric+metaxas&;qid=1642928898&sprefix=is+atheism+%2Caps%2C312&sr=8-1
>> Jenna Ellis: https://salempodcastnetwork.com/
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