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Nurse Whistleblower: Massive Medical Crisis Imminent
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786 views • November 11, 2021
Chelsea Walls is a registered nurse and says that fifty-nurses at her hospital have been fired for refusing the vaccine. She says that all medical and religious exemptions are being rejected and that no matter what our leaders say, a massive top-down manufactured medical crisis is coming, fast, spurred on by tyrannical vaccine mandates.
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Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/voz2l9-fda-removing-vax-injuries-proof-docs-show-fda-concealing-adverse-reactions.html
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/voz2l9-fda-removing-vax-injuries-proof-docs-show-fda-concealing-adverse-reactions.html
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