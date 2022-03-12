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Before the Rapture: Just like the book of Acts! (part 2)
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101 views • March 12, 2022
Remember how Peter went from denying Christ to being a bold witness for Christ in less than 2 months? The same kind of spiritual transformation that happened in Peter's life...and the same kind of Holy Spirit power that is described in the book of Acts...will repeat in *our lives* just before the rapture.
I strongly recommend watching this video first: https://youtu.be/M2EpMK240-U
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11cVDiQ-ynkyiyDIX_gracleeUPb8eL9X/view?usp=sharing
Link to PDF Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
I strongly recommend watching this video first: https://youtu.be/M2EpMK240-U
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11cVDiQ-ynkyiyDIX_gracleeUPb8eL9X/view?usp=sharing
Link to PDF Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
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