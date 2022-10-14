Russian Missile & Drone Strikes Continue Across Ukraine

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 13, 2022
- UN General Assembly vote demonstrates
continued support for Russia by India and China as well as many other
nations across the developing and newly industrialized world;
- Russia continues missile and drone strikes across Ukraine;
- Ukraine’s plea for air defense systems is impractical and reflect desperation in Kiev;
- West is attempting to mix and match air defense systems to create an ad hoc integrated network;
- Many air defense components will take a year or longer to arrive in Ukraine;
- Many air defense components will be damaged or destroyed before the imagined integrated network is complete;
- A turning point is coming where the West will have to decide between escalating or abandoning its proxy war in Ukraine;
References:
US Department of Defense - Secretary of
Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
General Mark A. Milley Hold a Press Conference Following the Ukraine
Defense Contact Group Meeting Oct. 12, 2022 Brussels, Belgium:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3186611/secretary-of-defense-lloyd-j-austin-iii-and-chairman-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-sta/
Reuters - First German IRIS-T air defence system in Ukraine, three more to come - minister:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/first-german-iris-t-air-defence-system-ukraine-three-more-come-minister-2022-10-12/
Politico - France, UK pledge new air defense tools for Ukraine:
https://www.politico.eu/article/france-emmanuel-macron-announces-new-delivery-of-air-defense-systems-to-ukraine/
Reuters - France could deliver up to 12 more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, Le Monde reports:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-could-deliver-up-12-more-caesar-howitzers-ukraine-report-2022-10-01/
FT - Military briefing: Ukraine frets about a new Belarus front:
https://www.ft.com/content/4b85b384-a9aa-4f16-be25-7d7ee4d6bb32
Washington Post - Ukraine wants more air defense. Here’s how it works.:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/10/13/ukraine-air-defense/
