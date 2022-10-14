Russian Missile & Drone Strikes Continue Across Ukraine

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 13, 2022

- UN General Assembly vote demonstrates continued support for Russia by India and China as well as many other nations across the developing and newly industrialized world;

- Russia continues missile and drone strikes across Ukraine;

- Ukraine’s plea for air defense systems is impractical and reflect desperation in Kiev;

- West is attempting to mix and match air defense systems to create an ad hoc integrated network;

- Many air defense components will take a year or longer to arrive in Ukraine;

- Many air defense components will be damaged or destroyed before the imagined integrated network is complete;

- A turning point is coming where the West will have to decide between escalating or abandoning its proxy war in Ukraine;

Mirrored - The New Atlas