A Critical Analysis of Oregon’s State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger’s September 2025 KATU Interview

Dr. Eric Dover examines Dr. Dean Sidelinger’s interview on KATU with Steve Dunn regarding access to ‘vaccines’ at pharmacies, COVID-19, and modified mRNA genetic shots. The interview is 11 minutes and can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fi6qXWtEpc&t=1s.

Dr. Sidelinger throws out some absurd statements, especially regarding COVID-19 and COVID-19 shots. This is very concerning considering all the information that has been spoon fed to him and his cohorts.

Dr. Sidelinger is the Oregon State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Dr. Sidelinger, Oregon Health Authority’s Director Dr. Sejal Hathi, Dr. Paul Cieslak, Racheal Bank MPH, and OHA Public Health Director Naomi Adeline Biggs, continue to push the COVID-19 shots, and all vaccines, even when presented with clear evidence genuinely calling into question their safety and efficacy.

For the full transcript of this video with all links, go to: https://drdovervsomb.weebly.com/covid-19-information.html. There you will also find the 60 Tranches of 1,500 plus documents. In addition, there are numerous letters that have been sent to Oregon bureaucrats.

And the hundreds of US bioweapons labs are still fully operational.

“Died Suddenly”: https://rumble.com/v1wx8c6-died-suddenly-full-movie.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=2d9c85f2-988a-42a2-b578-b2f547933529

“An Inconvenient Study”. https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/.

