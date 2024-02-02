Why do people vote for slavery?

Eric Blair made it clear in his book Nineteen Eighty-Four how people are convinced to vote in slavery (aka Leftism/Theocracy). The left markets slavery as freedom. BIG BROTHER makes that very sentence (in reverse) a catechism for the population.

When stupid people think of freedom they think of their childhood. They remind themselves that at the beginning of their journey (aka "youth") they had people who GAVE them shelter, food, clothing and an occasional toy. Those people are called parents.

So a large percentage of the human population equates freedom with permanent childhood. They regard adulthood as enslavement. So they vote for whoever promises to "adopt" them and keep them in a perpetual state of childhood. Any politician who promises to "fix" their problems in exchange for slavish devotion gets their vote.

People on the right, like me, speak the hard truth. That there is no freedom without hard work. Why do you think the antebellum south was willing to die to preserve slavery? Because without slavery they would have to actually provide for themselves, and they would rather die than put in an honest days work.

Think about it.