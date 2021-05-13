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GIANT LAVA Eruption In Guatemala! Pacaya volcano eruption (May 13, 2021)
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61 views • May 13, 2021
Huge lava eruption in Guatemala. Red hot lava flows during the eruption of the Pacaya Volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in Escuintla, Guatemala on May 13, 2021. Guatemala's Pacaya volcano has been erupting since February, keeping locals on high alert. The flow fronts have reached more than 2,300 m distance and are slowly approaching the farmland of La Breña on the west.
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