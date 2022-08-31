Leslyn Lewis defends Nuremberg reference [Ezra Levant Show]

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis to discuss the backlash that she has faced for bringing up the Nuremberg Code in an email to supporters. Dr. Lewis purportedly brought up the code in relation to ongoing debates surrounding medical ethics and personal autonomy. She also described historical experiments conducted on humans in the email.

https://www.rebelnews.com/_it_was_to_highlight_how_fragile_our_rights_can_be_l/

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Leslyn Lewis says Canada needs to have frank conversations about abortion and euthanasia

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/leslyn-lewis-says-canada-needs-to-have-frank-conversations-about-abortion-and-euthanasia/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=catholic/













