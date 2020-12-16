DEC 15 - COFFEE TALK AND OPINION CHAT

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Norb and I have been so busy with meetings with other leaders on how to get more truth out there across Canada I've missed episodes this week. Today is just a chat. Another episode in the works !! This episode I give my opinion and thoughts about the craziness going on the past week.
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