Luke from Diamond Creek - Celebrate Australia 26 April 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Luke from Diamond Creek, who works toward building and preserving a national identity. Australia belongs to all of us and we must repel constraints against freedom. The government aims to divide us and we are called to push back. Luke ran a very successful Australia Day parade (Celebrate Australia) after the government tried to cancel the day.