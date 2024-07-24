New Law: Digital Assets - Not Good 07/24/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares how a new law grants the U.S. President power to block digital asset access. Under this new law, the President can block transactions between U.S. persons and foreign entities identified as supporting terrorist organizations.

00:00 - Revelation 13

03:18 - New Law to Block Digital Asset Access

11:11 - Prophecy Club Gold & Prepper Bar

14:26 - Mark of Beast Chip

15:47 - Kill Christians as Unbelievers

25:48 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/

Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church







