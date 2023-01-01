Create New Account
Dreams as a key to access trauma - Workshop December 27th 2022
Introduction to the Norwegian workshop December 27th 2022, where Ole Blente talks about dreams, and how dreams can be used as a key to reach traumas, so that they can be released with the use of telepathy.

Learn more on www.innate.one

If you want to participate in workshops in English, you can sign up using the contact form on our web-page, www.innate.on/contact/

The book 'Trauma is a thig of the past' can be bought here:

https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/



