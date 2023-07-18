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Stew Peters: THE TRUTH: Human Trafficking Rings and Satanic Ritual Abuse in America EXPOSED!
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129 views • July 18, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Streamed live on July 17, 2023


Recently, the hit movie "Sound of Freedom" has exposed the horrors of child sex trafficking and catapulted the topic into the minds of people everywhere.


The media is downplaying the movie's success and claims it's some Qanon conspiracy theory.

While the plot of 'Sound of Freedom' focuses on child trafficking outside the United States that does not mean it's not happening here.

Where do you think all these trafficked children being smuggled across the southern border are headed?

Child Sex trafficking is happening right here in America every single day.

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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30lppy-the-truth-human-trafficking-rings-and-satanic-ritual-abuse-in-america-expos.html

Keywords
cbdamericatruthchild traffickingsleepsex traffickingthcsrasatanic ritual abusepaul harrellstew peterssound of freedomexposing eviljustin finnemankuribl
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