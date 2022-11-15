Wayne Rice Gives Excellent Tips on Nurturing Your Grandchildren’s Faith Even at a Distance

More than 13 million kids are being raised by their grandparents, giving elders a major influence over the lives of the next generation and the need for guidance! Wayne Rice works with the Legacy Coalition as a conference director and podcast host. He has also authored dozens of books, including Long-Distance Grandparenting: Nurturing the Faith of Your Grandchildren When You Can’t Be There in Person. Wayne assists in the incredible Legacy Grandparenting Summits, and gives some excellent tips on how grandparents can connect with their beloved grandkids. Wayne reminds us that the older generation has the greatest influence on the spiritual formation of the younger generation.
TAKEAWAYS
Organize special time to spend with your grandkids, from meaningful conversations to weekend trips
Traditional retirement is not something that inspires ministry work nor lines up with scripture
The Legacy Grandparenting podcast covers much needed topics in a Biblically-based approach
LegacyCoalition.com has a wide variety of books, seminar information, and resources available for grandparents to explore
