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HISTORIC FULL SHOW 2/6/20 - Trump Addresses Nation, Plus Coronavirus Confirmed Chinese Bioweapon
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269 views • February 07, 2020
This is a historic moment, so tune in and please share this link! Tune in as we analyze President Trump’s speech after his historic acquittal by the US Senate and as we break down what’s on the road ahead for America. Please share this link!
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