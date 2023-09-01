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A Federal Mental Health Registry to Strip Guns from Military Vets
The New American
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129 views • September 01, 2023

Every gun control law is a red flag law. Anyone who would try to take your guns, well that’s a red flag. Surprise, the usual communist suspects are trying to build a federal mental health registry to be used in conjunction with state red flag laws to strip the rights of current and formerly military personnel if they get a demerit for wearing a MAGA hat, or doubting election results, or something. And, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy wants to sneak gun control legislation for military servicemen and women into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA.)

And this week’s 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on an armed husband and his very pregnant (and also armed) wife, who teamed up to defend themselves in a shootout against two would-be robbers. As a result, the couple and their child on the way weren’t injured, nothing was stolen from them, and the only person shot was one of the robbers. I can’t think of a better way to spice up a marriage than by taking out a bad guy. 

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gun rightsveteransgovernment controlmental health
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